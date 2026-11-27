Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 3% during mid-day trading on Friday. The company traded as high as $33.40 and last traded at $32.8440. Approximately 418,909 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,523,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.89.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INOD has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Innodata from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Yorkville Ives started coverage on shares of Innodata in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Innodata from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Innodata in a report on Wednesday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a "top pick" rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Innodata in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $89.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Innodata

Innodata Stock Up 3.0%

The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $95.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.32 million. Innodata had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 13.84%. Innodata's quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Innodata Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Innodata news, Director Stewart R. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $320,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $673,890. This represents a 90.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Louise C. Forlenza sold 10,000 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $535,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,400.96. The trade was a 64.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Innodata by 13.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 526,012 shares of the technology company's stock worth $20,315,000 after purchasing an additional 63,779 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Innodata by 16.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 169,054 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 24,216 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in Innodata by 20.8% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 144,247 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 24,837 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innodata during the second quarter worth about $7,262,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Innodata during the second quarter worth about $1,396,000. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc. is a data engineering company that helps businesses develop and use artificial intelligence. Its services include preparing and annotating data for AI models, creating and managing training datasets, and providing support for generative AI applications. The company also provides digital content transformation and related services, converting and organizing information for use across digital platforms. Its work serves clients in industries that include technology, publishing, financial services and healthcare.

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