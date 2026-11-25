Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday. 6,050,710 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 3,392,911 shares. The stock last traded at $170.2750 and had previously closed at $170.15.

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Key Stories Impacting Insmed

Here are a few of the latest stories about INSM:

Positive Sentiment: Sanofi agreed to acquire Insmed in an all-cash transaction valued at about $41 billion, or $175 per share. The offer represents a substantial premium to the pre-deal share price and is the main catalyst behind the stock’s recent jump. Sanofi to Acquire Insmed

Sanofi agreed to acquire Insmed in an all-cash transaction valued at about $41 billion, or $175 per share. The offer represents a substantial premium to the pre-deal share price and is the main catalyst behind the stock’s recent jump. Neutral Sentiment: With shares around $170, they are close to the $175 offer, leaving only a small gap tied largely to deal completion and timing. Shareholder-law firms have announced investigations into whether the sale price and process adequately protect investors; these announcements do not establish wrongdoing but may draw attention to deal terms. Shareholder investigation announcement

With shares around $170, they are close to the $175 offer, leaving only a small gap tied largely to deal completion and timing. Shareholder-law firms have announced investigations into whether the sale price and process adequately protect investors; these announcements do not establish wrongdoing but may draw attention to deal terms. Negative Sentiment: Several firms cut their ratings, including Morgan Stanley (Overweight to Equal Weight), HC Wainwright and UBS (Buy to Neutral), and Guggenheim and Cantor Fitzgerald (to Hold). Price targets near $175 underscore that analysts see little upside beyond the acquisition consideration, and the downgrades may weigh on the shares. Morgan Stanley rating

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Insmed from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho cut Insmed from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price target for the company from $158.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Insmed in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Insmed from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insmed has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $185.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INSM

Insmed Stock Performance

The business's fifty day moving average price is $112.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.41 and a beta of 0.83.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $524.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $500.36 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 96.38% and a negative net margin of 39.85%. The company's revenue was up 268.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Insmed, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insmed news, Director David R. Brennan sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $3,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 39,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,865,512. The trade was a 38.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 101,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $14,685,786.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 41,895 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,085,667.70. This trade represents a 70.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Insmed in the third quarter worth $1,043,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 261,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $27,840,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter worth $2,034,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $8,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775 shares in the last quarter.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for serious diseases, including respiratory and rare conditions. The company is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey, and is led by President and Chief Executive Officer William H. Lewis Jr. Its commercial products include ARIKAYCE, an inhaled amikacin treatment for certain adults with refractory Mycobacterium avium complex lung disease, and BRINSUPRI (brensocatib), an oral treatment for non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis.

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