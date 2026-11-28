Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $239.97 and traded as high as $243.78. Installed Building Products shares last traded at $242.70, with a volume of 184,973 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBP. Stonex Financial upgraded Installed Building Products from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore set a $222.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Installed Building Products from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a "hold" rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Installed Building Products from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $212.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $239.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on IBP

Installed Building Products Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.65.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $808.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Installed Building Products's dividend payout ratio is 17.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Installed Building Products

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 598 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total value of $136,672.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,386.50. The trade was a 6.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 1,086 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $257,447.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,962.52. This trade represents a 17.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth $1,055,034,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Installed Building Products by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 699,214 shares of the construction company's stock worth $134,166,000 after purchasing an additional 62,455 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth $87,114,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 51.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 298,729 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $79,208,000 after acquiring an additional 101,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 22.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 357,734 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $68,642,000 after buying an additional 64,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company's stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc. is a U.S.-based installer of insulation and complementary building products. The company serves residential and commercial customers, including homebuilders, contractors, and property owners, on new construction and repair and remodeling projects. Its services include installing fiberglass, cellulose, and spray foam insulation, as well as waterproofing, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, and shelving. These offerings support a range of building needs, from energy efficiency and moisture protection to interior and exterior finishing.

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