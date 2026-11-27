Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 4.9% on Friday. The stock traded as high as $58.38 and last traded at $57.1350. 76,507,348 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 119,330,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.47.

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Intel News Summary

Here's some of the latest news about INTC:

Positive Sentiment: A broad recovery in chip stocks helped lift Intel, with investors buying after recent weakness. Recent developments keeping attention on the company include Microsoft’s plan to use Intel Foundry’s EMIB packaging for Azure silicon and multi-year Xeon supply arrangements. Article: AI chip stocks rebound

A broad recovery in chip stocks helped lift Intel, with investors buying after recent weakness. Recent developments keeping attention on the company include Microsoft’s plan to use Intel Foundry’s EMIB packaging for Azure silicon and multi-year Xeon supply arrangements. Positive Sentiment: Intel’s recent data-center growth has been described as its strongest in 15 years, offering a potential counterpoint to concerns about its manufacturing business. Investors are watching for a major foundry customer commitment that could help validate the strategy. Article: Intel’s foundry gap

Intel’s recent data-center growth has been described as its strongest in 15 years, offering a potential counterpoint to concerns about its manufacturing business. Investors are watching for a major foundry customer commitment that could help validate the strategy. Negative Sentiment: Intel’s foundry business continues to lose money, and one analysis argues the technology and scale gap with TSMC remains substantial—with no expected competitive threat before 2028. That raises questions about the time and investment required for Intel’s foundry turnaround. Article: Intel’s foundry gap

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial set a $85.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays raised shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Intel from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Intel from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, thirty have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $96.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Intel Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock's 50-day moving average is $87.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.16. The company has a market capitalization of $303.67 billion, a PE ratio of -23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The chip maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.56 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 20.09%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lip Tan bought 150,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.73 per share, for a total transaction of $9,709,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,464,669 shares in the company, valued at $94,808,024.37. The trade was a 11.41% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 223,326,623 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $26,850,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476,948 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $10,507,291,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,507,164 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $7,875,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990,711 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Intel by 35.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,724,362 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $4,429,673,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342,514 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,214,769 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,632,722,000 after buying an additional 14,063,302 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

Intel Corporation is a semiconductor company that designs and manufactures processors and other technologies used in personal computers, data centers, and connected devices. Its products include Intel Core and Intel Xeon processors, graphics products, and hardware and software platforms for artificial intelligence, networking, and edge computing. The company also operates Intel Foundry, which provides semiconductor manufacturing and related services to Intel and external customers. Its work spans chip design, fabrication, packaging, and process technology.

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