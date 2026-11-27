Inter & Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday. The stock had previously closed at $4.01, but opened at $4.67. Inter & Co. Inc. shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 7,530,498 shares changing hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Inter & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Inter & Co. Inc. from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Inter & Co. Inc. from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Inter & Co. Inc. from $10.00 to $6.60 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Inter & Co. Inc. from $11.00 to $7.50 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $7.15.

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Inter & Co. Inc. Trading Up 17.3%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Inter & Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $491.26 million during the quarter. Inter & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 10.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Inter & Co. Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter & Co. Inc.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Inter & Co. Inc. by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,705,364 shares of the company's stock worth $35,807,000 after purchasing an additional 232,670 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. by 16.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,164,755 shares of the company's stock worth $11,560,000 after purchasing an additional 313,680 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. by 13.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,086,036 shares of the company's stock worth $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 127,995 shares during the period. Militia Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. by 22.2% during the third quarter. Militia Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company's stock worth $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $465,000. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inter & Co. Inc.

Inter & Co. Inc. is a digital financial services company whose platform is centered on Banco Inter, a Brazilian digital bank. The company offers banking services such as accounts, payments, credit and debit cards, lending, and financial products, including investment and insurance offerings. Its broader digital platform also includes shopping and lifestyle services, as well as tools for customers making international transactions. Inter serves customers primarily in Brazil and has expanded its offerings to include services for clients in the United States.

Further Reading

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