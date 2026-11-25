Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as low as $249.00 and last traded at $248.63, with a volume of 195 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $257.05.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered InterDigital from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Weiss Ratings lowered InterDigital from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $425.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on InterDigital

InterDigital Trading Down 3.8%

The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $313.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.50.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $193.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.97 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 38.53%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th were given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from InterDigital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. InterDigital's dividend payout ratio is 33.04%.

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

In related news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.38, for a total value of $461,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 62,050 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,072,929. The trade was a 2.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,550. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterDigital

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in InterDigital by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 460,404 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $130,359,000 after purchasing an additional 38,115 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 104.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $19,962,000 after buying an additional 33,800 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 54.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,239 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 8.7% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 458,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $149,357,000 after buying an additional 36,620 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in InterDigital by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 78,161 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $22,130,000 after acquiring an additional 12,501 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc. is a technology research and development company whose work focuses on wireless communications, video and related digital technologies. Rather than selling consumer devices, the company develops technology and licenses its intellectual property to companies that make and use connected products and services. Its research spans cellular communications, including technologies used in 4G and 5G networks, as well as Wi-Fi, video compression and other areas. InterDigital holds patents covering technologies incorporated into industry standards and licenses its portfolio to companies around the world.

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