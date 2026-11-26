International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.91 and traded as high as $246.24. International Business Machines shares last traded at $243.62, with a volume of 5,229,827 shares traded.

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Latest International Business Machines News

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Positive Sentiment: IBM and Microsoft expanded integration between IBM workload-orchestration software and Azure Compute Fleet, targeting compute-intensive workloads across hybrid environments. The partnership may strengthen IBM’s hybrid-cloud offering, though its immediate financial impact is unclear. IBM and Microsoft expand Azure integration

IBM and Microsoft expanded integration between IBM workload-orchestration software and Azure Compute Fleet, targeting compute-intensive workloads across hybrid environments. The partnership may strengthen IBM’s hybrid-cloud offering, though its immediate financial impact is unclear. Positive Sentiment: IBM’s latest reported quarter beat estimates, with revenue and software sales growth, and management raised its full-year free-cash-flow outlook. Those results may be reinforcing confidence in the company’s fundamentals. IBM third-quarter results

IBM’s latest reported quarter beat estimates, with revenue and software sales growth, and management raised its full-year free-cash-flow outlook. Those results may be reinforcing confidence in the company’s fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: IBM has also held up better than some AI-cloud stocks amid a sector selloff. A shift toward relatively established technology companies may be helping, but this is a market-based explanation rather than a confirmed IBM-specific catalyst. AI cloud selloff and IBM

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Yorkville Ives assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $247.00 to $217.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Susquehanna set a $275.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $236.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on International Business Machines from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $263.92.

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International Business Machines Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $230.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The technology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 3.9% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 29,586 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,507,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,441,000. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,665,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 370,100 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $81,396,000 after buying an additional 33,486 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a technology and consulting company that helps businesses and governments manage, process and analyze information. Its offerings include hybrid cloud services, artificial intelligence software and tools, IT consulting, and infrastructure systems such as IBM Z mainframes and IBM Power servers. IBM also develops software for data management, automation, cybersecurity and application development, and provides support and managed services to help clients modernize and operate their technology environments.

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