Shares of International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC - Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.41 and traded as high as $24.93. International General Insurance shares last traded at $24.6550, with a volume of 69,012 shares traded.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut shares of International General Insurance from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $30.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IGIC

International General Insurance Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.05. The stock's fifty day moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average is $25.49.

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.50 million. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 19.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International General Insurance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0750 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. International General Insurance's dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International General Insurance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management LLC Investment Advisor bought a new stake in International General Insurance in the second quarter worth $13,773,000. Hingham Institution for Savings increased its holdings in shares of International General Insurance by 24.9% in the third quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings now owns 100,400 shares of the company's stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in International General Insurance by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,551 shares of the company's stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 22,570 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of International General Insurance by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,155 shares of the company's stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd raised its stake in International General Insurance by 48.2% in the third quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 21,425 shares of the company's stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 6,967 shares during the period. 54.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International General Insurance Company Profile

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. is a specialty insurer and reinsurer that provides coverage for commercial and industrial risks. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Bermuda, the company serves clients and brokers in markets around the world. Its offerings include specialty property and energy insurance, construction and engineering coverage, marine insurance, and protection for risks such as political violence. IGI also underwrites professional indemnity and other financial and casualty lines, as well as reinsurance for insurers.

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