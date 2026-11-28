International Paper Company (NYSE:IP - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.53 and traded as high as $34.31. International Paper shares last traded at $34.29, with a volume of 4,745,918 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised International Paper from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "buy" rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IP

International Paper Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.97.

International Paper (NYSE:IP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.28 billion. International Paper had a positive return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The business's revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Paper Company will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. International Paper's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Paper

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IP. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter worth about $261,447,000. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Paper during the third quarter worth about $4,714,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper during the third quarter worth about $28,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company's stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper NYSE: IP is a global producer of fiber-based packaging and paper products. Its offerings include corrugated packaging, containerboard and pulp, serving customers in industries such as consumer goods, food and e-commerce. Founded in 1898, the company has a long history in the paper and forest products industries. Its operations span North America and Europe, with its European presence expanded through the 2025 acquisition of DS Smith, a packaging company.

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