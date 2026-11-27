Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 9% during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock traded as high as $10.14 and last traded at $9.9650. Approximately 6,540,385 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 11,489,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LUNR shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Intuitive Machines from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho began coverage on Intuitive Machines in a report on Tuesday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research raised Intuitive Machines from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Machines presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $26.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LUNR

Intuitive Machines Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.91.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $269.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Intuitive Machines news, Director Kamal Ghaffarian sold 94,606 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $1,456,932.40. Following the sale, the director owned 3,494,768 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,819,427.20. The trade was a 2.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Timothy Crain, II sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $1,398,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 351,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,910,880.42. The trade was a 22.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 248,617 shares of company stock worth $3,660,205 over the last 90 days. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUNR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Nykredit A S acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 2.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,679 shares of the company's stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 119.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,969 shares of the company's stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines is a space exploration and infrastructure company headquartered in Houston, Texas. It develops and operates lunar landers and provides services intended to support missions to the Moon and other space destinations. The company's offerings include lunar payload delivery, spacecraft and mission operations, and communications and data services. Its Nova-C lunar lander is designed to carry scientific instruments and other customer payloads to the lunar surface, including through NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services program.

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