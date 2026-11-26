Inv Vk Mun Opp (NYSE:VMO - Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.75 and traded as low as $8.60. Inv Vk Mun Opp shares last traded at $8.73, with a volume of 343,140 shares traded.

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Inv Vk Mun Opp Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.48.

Inv Vk Mun Opp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This is a negative change from Inv Vk Mun Opp's previous monthly dividend of $0.0625. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.6%.

Insider Activity at Inv Vk Mun Opp

In other news, Portfolio Manager Rebecca Setcavage purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $25,920.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager owned 3,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,920. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Inv Vk Mun Opp by 14.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,342 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inv Vk Mun Opp in the third quarter worth $7,054,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Inv Vk Mun Opp by 187.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,683 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 27,838 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Inv Vk Mun Opp during the third quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inv Vk Mun Opp during the third quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.57% of the company's stock.

About Inv Vk Mun Opp

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust NYSE: VMO is a closed-end investment fund that invests primarily in municipal securities issued by U.S. state and local governments and related public entities. The fund seeks to provide high current income that is exempt from regular federal income tax, while also considering the preservation of capital. Its portfolio may include bonds and other debt obligations that finance public services and infrastructure. VMO is managed by Invesco Advisers and focuses on the U.S. municipal bond market.

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