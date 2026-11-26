Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.63 and traded as high as $5.82. Invesco Mortgage Capital shares last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 11,035,165 shares changing hands.

Get IVR alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group set a $7.75 target price on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $629.51 million, a P/E ratio of -32.05 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.34.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 26.75% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $33.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.52 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.0%. Invesco Mortgage Capital's dividend payout ratio is -800.00%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Mortgage Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVR. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the second quarter worth $60,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 40.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that invests in mortgage-related assets, with a portfolio focused on residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Its investments include securities backed by U.S. government agencies as well as non-agency securities. Founded in 2009, the company is externally managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc., an investment adviser affiliated with Invesco Ltd. Its activities are primarily focused on U.S. mortgage markets.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Invesco Mortgage Capital, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Invesco Mortgage Capital wasn't on the list.

While Invesco Mortgage Capital currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2027 Looking for higher dividend income in 2027? Discover seven high-yield dividend stocks with attractive payouts, proven dividend histories and growth potential. Get This Free Report