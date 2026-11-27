Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR - Get Free Report) dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock traded as low as $5.53 and last traded at $5.4970. Approximately 987,142 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 2,968,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IVR. Wall Street Zen raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group set a $7.75 price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco Mortgage Capital presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $8.38.

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Invesco Mortgage Capital Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average of $7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.43 and a beta of 1.73.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.52 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 26.75% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.0%. Invesco Mortgage Capital's payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Mortgage Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,562,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,849,062 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $14,803,000 after purchasing an additional 443,882 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,073,203 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 102,772 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 42.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 677,100 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 201,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 190.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 410,787 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 269,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.54% of the company's stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that invests in mortgage-related assets, with a portfolio focused on residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Its investments include securities backed by U.S. government agencies as well as non-agency securities. Founded in 2009, the company is externally managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc., an investment adviser affiliated with Invesco Ltd. Its activities are primarily focused on U.S. mortgage markets.

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