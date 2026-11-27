Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Get Free Report) were up 2.6% during trading on Friday. The company traded as high as $651.34 and last traded at $650.55. 35,452,785 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 48,924,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $633.93.

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Key Stories Impacting Invesco QQQ

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Invesco QQQ Trading Up 2.6%

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $707.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $682.89.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.7514 per share. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This is a decrease from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.8135.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,828,160 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $16,147,820,000 after purchasing an additional 677,376 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 20,256.6% in the third quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 613,955 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $454,185,000 after buying an additional 610,939 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 506.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LP now owns 545,270 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $401,553,000 after acquiring an additional 455,412 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,072,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 390.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $221,931,000 after acquiring an additional 238,814 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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