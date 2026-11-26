Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $261.53 and traded as high as $266.54. Investors Title shares last traded at $266.39, with a volume of 70,977 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITIC. Wall Street Zen downgraded Investors Title from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Investors Title from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Investors Title

Investors Title Stock Up 3.6%

The stock has a market cap of $503.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $277.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.53.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $83.55 million for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 12.47%.

Investors Title Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $19.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Investors Title's payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Investors Title

In other Investors Title news, Director Elton Parker, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $266.00 per share, with a total value of $133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,130,500. This represents a 13.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 25.96% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITIC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Investors Title by 20.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,714 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Investors Title by 33.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Investors Title by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,973 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $8,762,000 after buying an additional 13,972 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Investors Title by 10.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,404 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,803 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.40% of the company's stock.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Company NASDAQ: ITIC is a title insurance and real estate services company headquartered in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Through its subsidiaries, it provides title insurance that helps protect property owners and mortgage lenders against certain losses arising from defects in a property's title. The company also offers related services, including title examination and settlement support, as well as tax-deferred exchange services for real estate transactions. It distributes its products through a network of agents and its own operations in multiple U.S. states.

Further Reading

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