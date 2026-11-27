IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) was up 5.7% on Friday. The stock traded as high as $25.40 and last traded at $24.8830. Approximately 15,201,524 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 24,451,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.54.

Get IonQ alerts: Sign Up

Recent IonQ Headlines

Investors following IONQ have been watching these headlines:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IONQ shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of IonQ from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on IonQ from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IonQ from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of IonQ from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $60.23.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IonQ

IonQ Stock Up 5.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.16 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $173.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.49 million. IonQ had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 67.09%. IonQ's quarterly revenue was up 336.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.58) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IonQ

In related news, insider John Raymond sold 2,407 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $89,564.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 77,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,892,742.61. The trade was a 3.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in IonQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,112,945,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of IonQ in the second quarter worth approximately $344,757,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of IonQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,863,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IonQ by 50.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,642,188 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,026,000 after purchasing an additional 553,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in IonQ by 45.0% during the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,632,290 shares of the company's stock valued at $86,936,000 after purchasing an additional 506,191 shares during the period. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc. develops quantum computers and related technology based on trapped-ion qubits. The company's systems use individual ions held in electromagnetic fields to perform quantum computations, and its work includes improving computing performance, reliability and scalability. IonQ provides access to its quantum systems through cloud platforms, including Amazon Braket and Microsoft Azure Quantum, and offers software and services to help customers develop and run quantum applications. Its technology is intended for research and potential applications in areas such as chemistry, materials science, optimization and machine learning.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider IonQ, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IonQ wasn't on the list.

While IonQ currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Forget Nvidia, Meta, and Google. Here's The New Magnificent Seven. Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets. Get This Free Report