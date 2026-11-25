IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday. The stock traded as low as $57.00 and last traded at $57.0570, with a volume of 1,091 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.89.

Get IPG Photonics alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on IPGP shares. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IPGP

IPG Photonics Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $73.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.96.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.12. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IPG Photonics

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 15,361 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.64, for a total transaction of $1,315,516.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,390,628 shares of the company's stock, valued at $547,293,381.92. This represents a 0.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Eugene A. Scherbakov sold 3,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $259,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 45,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,852,318.60. The trade was a 6.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 66,458 shares of company stock valued at $5,194,276 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IPG Photonics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,429,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354,287 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $262,574,000 after buying an additional 15,406 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 50.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,055,687 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $160,919,000 after purchasing an additional 693,572 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 909,287 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $106,678,000 after acquiring an additional 90,028 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 11.1% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 469,471 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $53,797,000 after purchasing an additional 46,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company's stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics develops and manufactures fiber lasers, diode lasers, and optical amplifiers. Its products are used in materials processing applications such as cutting, welding, marking, and engraving, as well as in medical, communications, and other advanced applications. Founded in 1990 by physicist Valentin Gapontsev, the company helped establish fiber lasers as an alternative to other industrial laser technologies. IPG Photonics is headquartered in Oxford, Massachusetts, and serves customers around the world through its international operations and sales network.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider IPG Photonics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IPG Photonics wasn't on the list.

While IPG Photonics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Forget Nvidia, Meta, and Google. Here's The New Magnificent Seven. Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets. Get This Free Report