IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $12.1280, with a volume of 12,762,427 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

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Top IREN Stories

These are some of the IREN stories that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: The company is pursuing substantial Australian AI data-center developments, including a proposed 900MW campus near Wagga Wagga and an 800MW project in South Australia. These plans offer potential longer-term growth, but require significant execution and investment. IREN Pitches Two Vast Australian AI Data Center Projects

The company is pursuing substantial Australian AI data-center developments, including a proposed 900MW campus near Wagga Wagga and an 800MW project in South Australia. These plans offer potential longer-term growth, but require significant execution and investment. Negative Sentiment: Bitcoin fell below $60,000, pressuring crypto-linked stocks, while AI and “neocloud” shares also sold off. The broader risk-off move is adding to pressure on IREN. Bitcoin Slides Below $60,000 as Crypto-Linked Shares Weaken

Bitcoin fell below $60,000, pressuring crypto-linked stocks, while AI and “neocloud” shares also sold off. The broader risk-off move is adding to pressure on IREN. Negative Sentiment: The expected $4 billion-plus revenue run rate has shifted to January 2027, potentially as late as February, following a customer design change and supplier timing. Despite strong AI Cloud revenue growth, the delay raises concerns about execution and when expansion spending will translate into revenue. IREN Falls as AI Trade Reverses and Revenue Ramp Delay Continues to Weigh

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on IREN in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JonesTrading upgraded IREN from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on IREN in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of IREN from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of IREN in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $63.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IREN

IREN Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.26 million. IREN had a negative net margin of 194.36% and a negative return on equity of 16.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that IREN Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in IREN by 177.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 691 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in IREN by 521.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IREN by 5,159.1% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IREN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of IREN by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company's stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IREN Company Profile

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy, develops and operates data centers for bitcoin mining and artificial intelligence cloud services. Its AI business provides access to high-performance computing infrastructure, including GPU-based services, for customers with demanding computing needs. Founded in Australia in 2018 by brothers Daniel and Will Roberts, the company has expanded its data-center operations into North America, including locations in British Columbia, Canada, and Texas. IREN has emphasized developing facilities with access to renewable energy.

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