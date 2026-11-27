Shares of IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN - Get Free Report) traded up 5.9% during trading on Friday. The stock traded as high as $13.70 and last traded at $13.6140. 45,447,578 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 47,264,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

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More IREN News

Here's some of the latest news about IREN:

Neutral Sentiment: Analysts’ average price target was reported at $56.50, implying substantial potential upside, but technical indicators still signaled caution. Article: IREN Stock Jumps as Analysts See Upside

Analysts’ average price target was reported at $56.50, implying substantial potential upside, but technical indicators still signaled caution. Negative Sentiment: A report highlights a possible funding shortfall: the Microsoft deal may pay for GPUs but not the full data-center buildout, raising questions about how IREN will finance expansion. Article: IREN's $6 Billion Hole

A report highlights a possible funding shortfall: the Microsoft deal may pay for GPUs but not the full data-center buildout, raising questions about how IREN will finance expansion. Negative Sentiment: Tighter chip-export rules could add uncertainty to GPU access, while a separate valuation update lowered an analyst’s fair-value estimate from $56.69 to $52.74. These risks compound concerns about financing and execution. Article: Tighter Chip Export Rules Article: IREN Fair Value Cut

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on IREN shares. UBS Group reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of IREN in a research report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of IREN in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of IREN in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of IREN in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CCB Int'l cut shares of IREN from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $63.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IREN

IREN Stock Up 5.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 4.33.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $228.26 million. IREN had a negative net margin of 194.36% and a negative return on equity of 16.36%. Analysts expect that IREN Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IREN

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in IREN by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 691 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in IREN by 521.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in IREN by 5,159.1% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in IREN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in IREN by 176.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IREN Company Profile

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy, is a data center operator and developer founded in Australia. The company develops and operates data centers in North America, with an emphasis on facilities powered by renewable energy. IREN's business includes Bitcoin mining and AI cloud services, which provide access to graphics processing units for artificial intelligence and other high-performance computing workloads. Its data center infrastructure supports these activities. The company was founded in 2018 by brothers Daniel and Will Roberts.

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