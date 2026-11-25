Shares of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE:IRS - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday. The company traded as low as $10.49 and last traded at $10.53, with a volume of 22,740 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on IRS. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $23.60 target price for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $23.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRS

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $931.13 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company's fifty day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.81.

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones (NYSE:IRS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $117.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.27 million. IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 29.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $1.6199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. This is an increase from IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones's previous annual dividend of $1.4151. This represents a dividend yield of 1,304.0%. IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones's payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alejandro Elsztain sold 78,971 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $99,503.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,089,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,412,908.60. The trade was a 1.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,294 shares of company stock valued at $126,996. Insiders own 25.06% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRS. OceanIQ Capital LLC purchased a new position in IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones in the second quarter worth about $968,000. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones by 46.8% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 4,550 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones by 1.3% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 92,154 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,913 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Finally, Abel Hall LLC raised its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones by 50.0% during the third quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. is an Argentine real estate company that develops, owns and operates properties, with a business focused primarily on Argentina. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, office buildings, hotels and residential developments. The company also invests in land and real estate projects, including properties intended for future development. Its activities span the property lifecycle, from acquiring and developing assets to leasing and managing them. IRSA is led by Chairman Eduardo Elsztain and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol IRS.

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