Shares of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday. The stock had previously closed at $6.88, but opened at $7.87. Itau Unibanco shares last traded at $7.7970, with a volume of 12,009,621 shares.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $10.50 price objective (up from $9.30) on shares of Itau Unibanco in a research note on Friday, October 9th. HSBC cut Itau Unibanco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $9.10 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Itau Unibanco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $9.53.

View Our Latest Report on Itau Unibanco

Itau Unibanco Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average of $8.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.58.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.57 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Vanzo Orestes sold 74,643 shares of Itau Unibanco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $625,508.34. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 933,371 shares in the company, valued at $7,821,648.98. The trade was a 7.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Itau Unibanco by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,293,618 shares of the bank's stock valued at $182,139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,771,394 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON purchased a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,327,000. Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 12,219,314 shares of the bank's stock valued at $99,832,000 after buying an additional 3,589,092 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in Itau Unibanco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,019,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,286,501 shares of the bank's stock worth $43,191,000 after buying an additional 1,283,503 shares during the period.

About Itau Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. is a Brazilian financial services company headquartered in São Paulo. The company was formed in 2008 through the merger of Banco Itaú and Unibanco and is one of Brazil's major private-sector banking groups. Itaú Unibanco provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and institutional clients. Its offerings include checking and savings accounts, loans, credit and debit cards, investment products, insurance, asset management, and corporate and investment banking services.

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