J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY - Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 343.15 and traded as low as GBX 339.10. J Sainsbury shares last traded at GBX 341.24, with a volume of 5,812,206 shares changing hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on SBRY shares. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "house stock" rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 330 to GBX 346 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered J Sainsbury to a "hold" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 390 to GBX 365 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 356.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SBRY

J Sainsbury Trading Up 1.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.00. The stock's 50 day moving average price is GBX 343.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 336.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.36.

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The grocer reported GBX 9.50 EPS for the quarter. J Sainsbury had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 6.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J Sainsbury plc will post 25.72 earnings per share for the current year.

J Sainsbury declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, October 23rd that permits the company to buy back £100 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the grocer to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Share repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Simon Roberts sold 560,000 shares of J Sainsbury stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 350, for a total value of £1,960,000. Also, insider Katie Bickerstaffe bought 5,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 347 per share, with a total value of £19,890.04. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc is one of the UK's leading food, general merchandise and clothing retailers. Offering delicious, great quality food at competitive prices has been at the heart of what we do since we opened our first store in 1869. Today, inspiring and delighting our customers with tasty food remains our priority. Our purpose is that driven by our passion for food, together we serve and help every customer. Our focus on great value food and convenient shopping, whether in-store or online is supported by our brands – Argos, Habitat, Tu, Nectar and Sainsbury's Bank.

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