Shares of Jack In The Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK - Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.05 and traded as high as $14.16. Jack In The Box shares last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 402,196 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on JACK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Jack In The Box from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Jack In The Box from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Jack In The Box from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Jack In The Box in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Jack In The Box from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack In The Box currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $16.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JACK

Jack In The Box Trading Up 5.0%

The stock has a market cap of $270.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Jack In The Box in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Jack In The Box during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Jack In The Box by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,107 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Jack In The Box by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,393 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, one8zero8 LLC bought a new position in Jack In The Box during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company's stock.

Jack In The Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box NASDAQ: JACK is a publicly traded quick-service restaurant company best known for its Jack in the Box brand of fast-food restaurants. Founded in 1951 by Robert O. Peterson and headquartered in San Diego, California, the company has operated for decades as a franchisor and operator of drive-thru and dine-in restaurants. Its business model combines company-owned locations with franchise arrangements, and the company focuses on building brand recognition through menu innovation, marketing and service convenience.

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