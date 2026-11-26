Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.80 and traded as low as $142.15. Jacobs Solutions shares last traded at $145.6460, with a volume of 1,952,738 shares changing hands.

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Here's some of the latest news about J:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Argus, UBS, Royal Bank of Canada and KeyCorp raised their price targets and maintained bullish ratings, citing potential upside from current levels. Argus rating information UBS rating information RBC rating information

Analysts at Argus, UBS, Royal Bank of Canada and KeyCorp raised their price targets and maintained bullish ratings, citing potential upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Fiscal fourth-quarter results beat consensus estimates, while Life Sciences & Advanced Manufacturing revenue grew 54%. Jacobs also returned about $2 billion to shareholders over two years, supporting the investment case. Jacobs Solutions: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

Fiscal fourth-quarter results beat consensus estimates, while Life Sciences & Advanced Manufacturing revenue grew 54%. Jacobs also returned about $2 billion to shareholders over two years, supporting the investment case. Neutral Sentiment: Truist raised its target to $168 but kept a hold rating, suggesting improved valuation expectations without a change to its overall stance. Truist rating information

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on J shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $174.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.68.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.450 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Jacobs Solutions's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

Institutional Trading of Jacobs Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in J. Corient Private Wealth LP bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,225,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 883,673 shares of the company's stock worth $111,328,000 after purchasing an additional 34,298 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 248,430 shares of the company's stock worth $33,605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,941 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,046,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 31,427 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company's stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc. is a global professional services company that provides consulting, advisory, engineering, design and project and program management services. Its work spans infrastructure, water, environmental services, transportation, energy and advanced facilities, including projects for life sciences and advanced manufacturing clients. The company serves public- and private-sector clients in markets around the world. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs, the business grew from an engineering firm into a multinational services provider.

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