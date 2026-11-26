J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.52 and traded as high as $229.16. J.B. Hunt Transport Services shares last traded at $227.92, with a volume of 595,473 shares traded.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBHT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James Financial set a $283.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Research lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $329.00 to $307.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $273.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 2.0%

The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.09.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.01. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,833,602,000. Jupiter Topco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $891,349,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,982,720 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $843,937,000 after purchasing an additional 41,887 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth $610,855,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,056,398 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $305,753,000 after purchasing an additional 414,837 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services is a transportation and logistics company that provides freight services across North America. Its offerings include intermodal transportation, dedicated contract carriage, truckload services, freight brokerage and final-mile delivery. The company's intermodal business combines rail and truck transportation, while its dedicated services provide customers with vehicles, drivers and related transportation operations. Through its logistics and brokerage operations, J.B. Hunt also arranges freight transportation using a network of carriers.

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