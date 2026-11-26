JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD - Get Free Report)'s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 87.60 and traded as low as GBX 85.18. JD Sports Fashion shares last traded at GBX 86.20, with a volume of 11,024,064 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 83 to GBX 87 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank restated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 95 target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a GBX 100 target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 90 to GBX 86 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Shore Capital Group cut JD Sports Fashion to a "hold" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 81 to GBX 75 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD Sports Fashion presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 98.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JD

JD Sports Fashion Trading Up 0.0%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 87.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 82.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.23. The stock has a market cap of £4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 862.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.65.

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX 3.97 earnings per share for the quarter. JD Sports Fashion had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 3.17%. Equities analysts forecast that JD Sports Fashion Plc will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Peter Agnefjäl bought 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 77 per share, for a total transaction of £246,400. Company insiders own 51.91% of the company's stock.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel. It offers its products under the JD, Size?, Footpatrol, Finish Line, Shoe Palace, DTLR, Livestock, Sprinter, Sport Zone, Sizeer, JD Gyms, Tessuti, Scotts, Go Outdoors, Blacks, Millets, Tiso, Ultimate Outdoors, Fishing Republic, and Naylors brands.

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