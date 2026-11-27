JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD - Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.64 and traded as high as $27.58. JD.com shares last traded at $27.3590, with a volume of 9,010,196 shares.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings downgraded JD.com from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $36.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JD.com

More JD.com News

These are some of the JD news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Investor Michael Burry reportedly counts JD.com among his largest holdings and values the shares at about $45, roughly 60% above the price cited in the article. That is a bullish individual investor’s estimate, not a company forecast. Article: Big Short Investor Michael Burry Thinks This Chinese Stock Is Worth About 60% More Than Its Price

Investor Michael Burry reportedly counts JD.com among his largest holdings and values the shares at about $45, roughly 60% above the price cited in the article. That is a bullish individual investor’s estimate, not a company forecast. Positive Sentiment: Recent results showed revenue up 3.5% year over year to RMB 310 billion, while core retail gross margin expanded for an 18th consecutive quarter, reaching 20%. Article: JD.com: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

Recent results showed revenue up 3.5% year over year to RMB 310 billion, while core retail gross margin expanded for an 18th consecutive quarter, reaching 20%. Negative Sentiment: Director Louis Hsieh sold 15,000 shares in each of two transactions on November 24 and 27, leaving him with 26,564 shares. Repeated insider selling may weigh on sentiment, though the filings do not explain the reason for the sales.

JD.com Stock Up 3.7%

The company has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.40.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. The firm had revenue of $46.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $46.04 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 7.70%. JD.com's revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of JD.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JD. North of South Capital LLP boosted its holdings in JD.com by 29.0% during the third quarter. North of South Capital LLP now owns 8,594,959 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $228,626,000 after buying an additional 1,933,114 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in JD.com by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,356,490 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $222,283,000 after buying an additional 235,034 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 215.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,806,463 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $74,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,765 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in JD.com by 2,508.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 814,272 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $21,660,000 after acquiring an additional 783,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 477,000 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $12,154,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company's stock.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc. is a technology-driven e-commerce company founded in China in 1998. It began as a retailer of electronics and moved its business online in 2004. The company is headquartered in Beijing and serves customers primarily in China. JD.com sells a wide range of products, including electronics, home appliances, groceries, clothing and general merchandise. Its retail operations combine direct sales with third-party merchants that use its online marketplaces. The company also provides logistics and supply-chain services through JD Logistics, including warehousing, delivery and fulfillment for businesses.

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