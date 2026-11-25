Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 7.5% on Wednesday. The company traded as high as $3.71 and last traded at $3.7750. Approximately 16,250,188 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 29,779,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

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Joby Aviation News Summary

Investors following JOBY have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Joby has been selected to operate a planned electric air-taxi route between Dubai Marina Vertiport and Dubai International Airport. Dubai has completed a second vertiport for the service, adding to the infrastructure for a permanent vertiport-to-vertiport route and strengthening the company’s position in the market. Joby Aviation Stock After Dubai Air Taxi Route Launch Plans

Joby has been selected to operate a planned electric air-taxi route between Dubai Marina Vertiport and Dubai International Airport. Dubai has completed a second vertiport for the service, adding to the infrastructure for a permanent vertiport-to-vertiport route and strengthening the company’s position in the market. Neutral Sentiment: Insider Gregory Bowles sold 5,183 shares to cover tax withholding on vested equity awards. The sale was limited in size relative to his remaining stake and was described as tax-related, rather than a discretionary transaction. SEC filing

Insider Gregory Bowles sold 5,183 shares to cover tax withholding on vested equity awards. The sale was limited in size relative to his remaining stake and was described as tax-related, rather than a discretionary transaction. Negative Sentiment: The Dubai route is not yet a completed commercial launch: operations require further approvals, and the broader air-taxi sector continues to face certification and commercialization challenges. Those hurdles, alongside concerns about cash burn, could temper optimism about the route. Prediction: Joby Carries Its First Paying Passenger in Dubai Before Archer Flies in Abu Dhabi

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JOBY. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Joby Aviation from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Susquehanna set a $18.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JOBY

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 18.29, a current ratio of 18.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $55.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.95 million. Joby Aviation had a negative return on equity of 48.24% and a negative net margin of 462.85%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 143.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Joby Aviation

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Eric Allison sold 27,593 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total value of $140,448.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 745,120 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,792,660.80. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Paul Sciarra sold 62,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $380,625.00. Following the sale, the director owned 55,640,557 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $338,850,992.13. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 952,205 shares of company stock worth $5,804,379 in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOBY. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 23.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,553 shares of the company's stock worth $34,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,106 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 194.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,005,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,200 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Joby Aviation by 4.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,947,672 shares of the company's stock worth $17,833,000 after acquiring an additional 131,920 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC increased its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 2,918,028 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,654,000 after purchasing an additional 318,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 27.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,136,710 shares of the company's stock worth $19,059,000 after buying an additional 462,585 shares during the period. 52.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc. develops electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for passenger transportation. Its aircraft are designed to take off and land vertically, then fly like an airplane, with the goal of providing quiet, zero-operating-emission air taxi services for urban and regional trips. Founded in 2009 by JoeBen Bevirt, the California-based company is working to develop and manufacture its aircraft and establish the operations needed to offer commercial passenger flights. Joby has also pursued partnerships to support its planned air taxi service and connect it with existing transportation platforms.

Further Reading

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