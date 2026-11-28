KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ - Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.97 and traded as high as $15.66. KANZHUN shares last traded at $15.16, with a volume of 6,150,690 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on KANZHUN from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. 86Research raised shares of KANZHUN from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of KANZHUN in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of KANZHUN from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of KANZHUN from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KANZHUN presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BZ

KANZHUN Stock Up 5.7%

The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.97.

KANZHUN (NASDAQ:BZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. KANZHUN had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 39.43%. The business had revenue of $360.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.22 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

KANZHUN announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 25th that permits the company to buy back $500 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Xu Chen sold 400,000 shares of KANZHUN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $3,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 153,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,390. This trade represents a 72.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peng Zhao sold 15,170,000 shares of KANZHUN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $109,982,500.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 16,574,304 shares of company stock valued at $121,583,960 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. bought a new stake in KANZHUN during the second quarter worth about $923,641. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in KANZHUN by 38.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,083,025 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,275 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in KANZHUN by 238.5% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 119,462 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 84,171 shares during the last quarter. Nykredit A S acquired a new position in KANZHUN during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in KANZHUN by 43.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,498,670 shares of the company's stock valued at $199,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company's stock.

KANZHUN Company Profile

KANZHUN Limited operates BOSS Zhipin, a mobile-focused online recruitment platform that connects job seekers and employers in China. The service supports direct communication between candidates and hiring representatives and uses data-driven tools to help match people with job opportunities. The company was founded in 2014 and primarily serves the Chinese recruitment market. Its platform offers employers tools to post vacancies and find candidates, while job seekers can search for roles, communicate with recruiters and manage their job searches.

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