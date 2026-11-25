KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ - Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.3% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $13.96 and last traded at $13.7950. 1,336,134 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 4,846,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.74.

The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $360.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.22 million. KANZHUN had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 53.16%.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on KANZHUN from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of KANZHUN in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of KANZHUN from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of KANZHUN in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, 86Research upgraded KANZHUN from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KANZHUN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Xu Chen sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $3,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 153,340 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,303,390. This represents a 72.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peng Zhao sold 15,170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $109,982,500.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,574,304 shares of company stock worth $121,583,960.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KANZHUN

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in KANZHUN by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,710,692 shares of the company's stock valued at $173,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650,367 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in KANZHUN by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,498,670 shares of the company's stock worth $199,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084,629 shares during the last quarter. Perseverance Asset Management International lifted its position in shares of KANZHUN by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perseverance Asset Management International now owns 14,048,661 shares of the company's stock worth $207,920,000 after buying an additional 2,250,415 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in KANZHUN by 16.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,409,885 shares of the company's stock worth $213,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in KANZHUN by 38.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,083,025 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,452,000 after buying an additional 1,690,275 shares during the period. 60.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KANZHUN Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50.

KANZHUN Company Profile

KANZHUN Limited operates BOSS Zhipin, an online recruitment platform that connects job seekers with employers in China. Its services are designed to help candidates find employment opportunities and enable businesses to recruit talent. The platform emphasizes direct communication between job seekers and recruiters, alongside tools for discovering and matching candidates with available positions. KANZHUN provides recruitment services through its mobile and online platforms. BOSS Zhipin was launched in 2014.

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