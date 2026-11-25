Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday. The company traded as low as $11.94 and last traded at $12.0250, with a volume of 99,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KBDC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Kayne Anderson BDC from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kayne Anderson BDC from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Kayne Anderson BDC from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $13.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kayne Anderson BDC

Kayne Anderson BDC Stock Down 0.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $799.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.32. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.65.

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $58.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.35 million. Kayne Anderson BDC had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 24.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. will post 1.70 earnings per share for the current year.

Kayne Anderson BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Kayne Anderson BDC's payout ratio is currently 190.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Robo bought 340,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.04 per share, for a total transaction of $4,433,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,216,000. This represents a 566.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 766,716 shares of company stock valued at $10,002,000 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kayne Anderson BDC

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBDC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson BDC by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,565,223 shares of the company's stock worth $76,355,000 after purchasing an additional 143,854 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 819,478 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 23,154 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC by 15.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,575 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,628,000 after buying an additional 104,452 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Kayne Anderson BDC by 10.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 654,206 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,217,000 after acquiring an additional 63,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC increased its position in Kayne Anderson BDC by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 647,693 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 36,957 shares in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson BDC Company Profile

Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. is a business development company that provides financing to middle-market businesses, primarily in the United States. Its investment strategy focuses on privately held companies and aims to generate income and long-term capital appreciation through private credit investments. The company primarily makes senior secured loans, including first-lien and unitranche loans, and may also invest in other forms of debt and equity. Its investment adviser is KA Credit Advisors, an affiliate of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, which manages the company's investment activities.

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