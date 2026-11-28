Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$53.08 and traded as high as C$53.29. Keyera shares last traded at C$53.22, with a volume of 697,366 shares traded.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$102.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Keyera from C$63.00 to C$62.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD reduced their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$70.00 to C$67.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Keyera from C$103.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Keyera from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$73.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Keyera

Keyera Trading Up 1.4%

The company has a market capitalization of C$15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 62.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company's fifty day moving average is C$53.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Keyera (TSE:KEY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.44 billion during the quarter. Keyera had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 2.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Keyera Corp. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keyera Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Keyera's previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Keyera's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 256.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keyera news, Director Taylor Timothy Kitchen purchased 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$55.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$418,050. This represents a 7.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. Insiders own 0.39% of the company's stock.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. TSX: KEY operates an integrated Canadian-based energy infrastructure business with extensive interconnected assets and depth of expertise in delivering energy solutions. Its predominantly fee-for-service based business consists of natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids processing, transportation, storage and marketing; iso-octane production and sales; and an industry-leading condensate system in the Edmonton/Fort Saskatchewan area of Alberta. Keyera strives to provide high quality, value-added services to its customers across North America and is committed to conducting its business ethically, safely and in an environmentally and financially responsible manner.

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