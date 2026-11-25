Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 2% on Wednesday. The company traded as high as $31.80 and last traded at $31.71. 12,236,892 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 12,413,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.08.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on KMI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $37.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KMI

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.58. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Kinder Morgan's revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio is 73.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John Schlosser sold 6,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 158,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,898,248. This represents a 3.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $48,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 45,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,280.28. This trade represents a 3.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 10,850 shares of company stock worth $341,016 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 4,166.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 768 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 72.9% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 112.1% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 946 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Robinswood Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company's stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc. NYSE: KMI is an energy infrastructure company that transports and stores natural gas, crude oil, refined petroleum products and other energy-related commodities. Its assets include pipelines, terminals and storage facilities serving energy producers, utilities, industrial customers and other markets across the United States and Canada. The company's operations include natural gas transportation and storage, refined-products and crude-oil pipelines, bulk and liquids terminals, and carbon dioxide transportation.

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