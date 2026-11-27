Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNTK - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday. The company traded as high as $59.75 and last traded at $59.5830, with a volume of 133,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.70.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KNTK shares. Clear Str downgraded Kinetik from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinetik from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinetik currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $56.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinetik

Kinetik Trading Up 9.7%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67.

Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 42.78% and a net margin of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $569.40 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinetik news, major shareholder Isq Global Fund Ii Gp Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $109,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1 shares in the company, valued at $54.77. This trade represents a 100.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,990,521 shares of company stock worth $163,407,531 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinetik

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNTK. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kinetik by 95.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 524,891 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,350,000 after purchasing an additional 256,675 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kinetik during the third quarter worth $1,286,000. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kinetik by 151.2% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 23,272 shares of the company's stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 14,006 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,193,000. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its holdings in Kinetik by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 588,493 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,542,000 after buying an additional 172,268 shares during the period. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinetik Company Profile

Kinetik Inc. is a midstream energy company focused on the Delaware Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. It provides services that connect oil and natural gas producers with energy markets and other parts of the supply chain. The company's operations include natural gas gathering, compression, treating and processing, along with transportation of natural gas and natural gas liquids. Kinetik also provides crude oil and produced-water gathering and handling services. Kinetik was formed in 2022 through the combination of EagleClaw Midstream and Altus Midstream.

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