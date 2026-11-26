KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.57 and traded as high as $94.51. KKR & Co. Inc. shares last traded at $94.10, with a volume of 4,420,917 shares.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $122.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

The stock's 50 day moving average price is $93.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.15. The stock has a market cap of $83.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The asset manager reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 6.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1950 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. KKR & Co. Inc.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, insider Dane Holmes sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $1,085,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,341.54. This represents a 54.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,231,920 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $751,574,000 after buying an additional 171,405 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $470,778,000. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,726,040 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $344,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,265 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.6% during the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,461,541 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $317,700,000 after acquiring an additional 55,489 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,311,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. is a global investment firm that manages alternative investment funds and other investment products. Its strategies span private equity, credit, infrastructure and real estate, and the firm also operates in the insurance business through Global Atlantic. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg, Henry Kravis and George Roberts, KKR became known for its role in developing the leveraged-buyout industry. The firm invests in businesses and assets in markets around the world, including the Americas, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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