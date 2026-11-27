KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock traded as high as $5.44 and last traded at $5.39. 214,629 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 850,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $8.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Up 0.4%

The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.66. The firm has a market cap of $308.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.91.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KREF. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,038 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 10.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,148 shares of the company's stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 52.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,937 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 26.1% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 68.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,902 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company's stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust that originates and acquires commercial real estate loans. Its investments are primarily senior loans secured by commercial properties, with additional exposure to other forms of commercial real estate debt and select related investments. The company focuses on properties in the United States and is externally managed by an affiliate of KKR, drawing on KKR's real estate and credit investment platform. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust was established in 2014 and became publicly traded in 2017.

Further Reading

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