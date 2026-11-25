Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR - Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $129.00 to $175.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 1,253,580 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 830,279 shares. The stock last traded at $164.5250 and had previously closed at $173.92.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KYMR. TD Cowen upgraded Kymera Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Loop Capital set a $132.00 target price on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $165.00 target price on Kymera Therapeutics and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.12.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $3,414,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 666,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,855,438.40. This trade represents a 4.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Adams sold 6,371 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $744,323.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 50,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,871,174.82. This represents a 11.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 15.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Recent Kymera Therapeutics Headlines

Here are a few of the latest headlines about KYMR:

Positive Sentiment: Kymera reported that its Phase 2b KT-621 trial in atopic dermatitis met its primary and secondary endpoints. The reported improvement in eczema severity supports the drug’s potential and progression toward Phase 3. Article: Kymera Shares Soar After Positive Atopic Dermatitis Drug Data

Kymera reported that its Phase 2b KT-621 trial in atopic dermatitis met its primary and secondary endpoints. The reported improvement in eczema severity supports the drug’s potential and progression toward Phase 3. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts reiterated or issued favorable ratings and raised price targets following the clinical update, reflecting optimism about KT-621 and Kymera’s pipeline. Article: Kymera Gets a Massive Lift From Wall Street

Several analysts reiterated or issued favorable ratings and raised price targets following the clinical update, reflecting optimism about KT-621 and Kymera’s pipeline. Negative Sentiment: Kymera closed its upsized public offering, issuing 13.38 million shares at $150.37 each for about $2.013 billion in gross proceeds. The large cash infusion can fund research and development, but issuing many new shares dilutes existing holders; the offering price was also below the stock’s recent trading level, potentially weighing on shares. Article: Kymera Announces Closing of Upsized Public Offering

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Merck & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $88,544,161. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $4,155,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $12,161,000. Eagle Health Investments LP acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $19,052,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 2,438.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 323,219 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,133,000 after acquiring an additional 310,487 shares in the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Down 6.1%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.37. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of -45.14 and a beta of 2.04.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.06). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.39% and a negative net margin of 285.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. Kymera Therapeutics's revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing medicines that selectively remove disease-causing proteins from cells. Its approach, known as targeted protein degradation, uses the body's natural protein-disposal system and is designed to address targets that may be difficult to reach with conventional drugs. The company's research and development programs include small-molecule protein degraders for conditions involving immune and inflammatory pathways, as well as cancer.

Further Reading

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