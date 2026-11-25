Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company traded as low as $171.53 and last traded at $185.01. 20,840,951 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 11,102,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.16.

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Here's some of the latest news about LRCX:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Evercore set a $315.00 price target on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Lam Research from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $357.57.

Read Our Latest Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Down 5.7%

The stock has a market cap of $231.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.02. Lam Research had a return on equity of 72.15% and a net margin of 32.34%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 9.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.67%.

Lam Research announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 9,557 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.74, for a total transaction of $3,007,970.18. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,607,966.30. This trade represents a 31.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 5,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.46, for a total transaction of $1,512,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,462 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,843,056.52. The trade was a 10.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 14,573 shares of company stock valued at $4,523,606 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. World Equity Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% in the second quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 5,576 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Vann Equity Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vann Equity Management LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Financial LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 3.5% during the second quarter. Tenzing Financial LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Advus Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1.0% during the second quarter. Advus Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs and manufactures equipment used to make semiconductors. Its wafer-fabrication products support processes including plasma etch, thin-film deposition, photoresist removal and wafer cleaning, which help manufacturers build the increasingly complex structures found in chips. The company also provides services and technical support for its equipment, including maintenance, upgrades and process optimization. These offerings help semiconductor manufacturers maintain and improve production across the life of their fabrication tools.

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