Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.9% on Friday. The stock traded as high as $194.44 and last traded at $192.18. 7,523,309 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 11,090,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.01.

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Key Lam Research News

Here's some of the latest news about LRCX:

Positive Sentiment: Demand for AI and high-performance computing chips is creating opportunities in advanced packaging, where Lam is reportedly gaining product wins. More complex packaging can increase demand for its etch, deposition and plating equipment. Article: Advanced Packaging Drives Lam Research's Growth

Demand for AI and high-performance computing chips is creating opportunities in advanced packaging, where Lam is reportedly gaining product wins. More complex packaging can increase demand for its etch, deposition and plating equipment. Neutral Sentiment: A technical analysis article says Lam’s rebound attempt faces overhead resistance following a deep decline, suggesting volatility may continue. Article: Rebound Attempt Faces Overhead Resistance

A technical analysis article says Lam’s rebound attempt faces overhead resistance following a deep decline, suggesting volatility may continue. Negative Sentiment: China accounted for 35% of Lam’s September-quarter revenue, and management expects that share to shrink in the December quarter. The exposure has weighed on semiconductor-equipment stocks and raises concern about a near-term revenue headwind. Article: China Exposure Weighs on Chip Toolmakers

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a $420.00 target price on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings cut Lam Research from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $339.00 price objective on Lam Research and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $357.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Up 3.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of $240.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm's fifty day moving average is $262.82 and its 200-day moving average is $282.57.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.14 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 32.34% and a return on equity of 72.15%. Lam Research's revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 9.60 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is 19.67%.

Lam Research announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Share buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 9,557 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.74, for a total transaction of $3,007,970.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,607,966.30. The trade was a 31.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.46, for a total transaction of $1,512,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,462 shares in the company, valued at $12,843,056.52. This represents a 10.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 14,573 shares of company stock valued at $4,523,606 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lam Research by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,704,130 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,320,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,244,147 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,872,426,000 after acquiring an additional 584,489 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 411.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,089,395 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,805,368,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922,854 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $3,777,585,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,392,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs and manufactures equipment used to make semiconductors. Its wafer-fabrication products support processes including plasma etch, thin-film deposition, photoresist removal and wafer cleaning, which help manufacturers build the increasingly complex structures found in chips. The company also provides services and technical support for its equipment, including maintenance, upgrades and process optimization. These offerings help semiconductor manufacturers maintain and improve production across the life of their fabrication tools.

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