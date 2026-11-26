LandBridge Company LLC (NYSE:LB - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $74.60 and traded as high as $74.91. LandBridge shares last traded at $74.72, with a volume of 303,457 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded LandBridge from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered LandBridge from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on LandBridge from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on LandBridge in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a "moderate buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on LandBridge from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LandBridge presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $86.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LB

LandBridge Price Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average price is $78.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.04 and a beta of 0.19.

LandBridge (NYSE:LB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $70.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.94 million. LandBridge had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 17.11%. LandBridge's revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that LandBridge Company LLC will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

LandBridge Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. LandBridge's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in LandBridge by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,985 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 25,284 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in LandBridge by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,720 shares of the company's stock worth $9,302,000 after buying an additional 67,360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of LandBridge by 996.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,933 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 59,009 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in LandBridge by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in LandBridge by 24.6% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,704 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the period.

About LandBridge

LandBridge is a land and resource management company focused on the Permian Basin, particularly the Delaware Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. The company owns surface acreage and associated pore-space rights that support energy development and other commercial uses. LandBridge generates revenue by providing access to its land and resources through leases, easements and other agreements. Its properties can accommodate oil and natural gas operations, midstream infrastructure, water-related activities and power projects.

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