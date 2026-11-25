Landmark Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.83 and traded as low as $31.39. Landmark Bancorp shares last traded at $31.39, with a volume of 8,105 shares changing hands.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LARK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Landmark Bancorp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Landmark Bancorp from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Landmark Bancorp to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Analysis on Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp Stock Down 2.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.63. The firm has a market cap of $191.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.39.

Shares of Landmark Bancorp are scheduled to split on Wednesday, December 2nd. The 1.05-1 split was recently announced. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, December 1st.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $19.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Landmark Bancorp Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Landmark Bancorp's payout ratio is presently 24.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Patrick Alexander sold 3,018 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $98,085.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 67,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,897.50. This represents a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,375 shares of company stock worth $207,150. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,720,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the second quarter worth $9,178,000. De Lisle Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the second quarter worth $1,724,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 49,861 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 36.1% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,238 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company's stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company based in Manhattan, Kansas, whose subsidiary, Landmark National Bank, provides community banking services to individuals and businesses. The bank offers deposit accounts and lending services, including commercial, residential mortgage, consumer and agricultural loans. It also provides banking access through digital channels and a network of locations in Kansas. Landmark Bancorp focuses on serving Kansas communities with local banking and financial services.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Landmark Bancorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Landmark Bancorp wasn't on the list.

While Landmark Bancorp currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates. Get This Free Report