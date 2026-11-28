LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM - Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.20 and traded as high as $49.62. LATAM Airlines Group shares last traded at $49.41, with a volume of 867,051 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on LTM. Zacks Research lowered LATAM Airlines Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of LATAM Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered LATAM Airlines Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $66.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LTM

LATAM Airlines Group Trading Up 6.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 3.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day moving average of $51.33.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. LATAM Airlines Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 87.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LATAM Airlines Group S.A. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTM. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in LATAM Airlines Group by 36.1% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,457,525 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $122,606,000 after buying an additional 651,218 shares in the last quarter. Navi International Administradora e Gestora de Recursos Financeiros Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 1,478.6% during the 2nd quarter. Navi International Administradora e Gestora de Recursos Financeiros Ltda. now owns 326,007 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $18,996,000 after acquiring an additional 305,355 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 641.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 346,402 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $17,126,000 after acquiring an additional 299,710 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 4,960.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 126,500 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 124,000 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,314,000.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group is a South American airline holding company headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Formed in 2012 through the merger of Chile's LAN Airlines and Brazil's TAM Airlines, the group operates passenger and cargo services under the LATAM brand. Its passenger network connects destinations across South America, including markets such as Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, with international routes to other regions. The company serves travelers through domestic and international flights and offers related services, including its LATAM Pass loyalty program.

Further Reading

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