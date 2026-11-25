Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN - Get Free Report) traded down 0% on Wednesday. The stock traded as low as GBX 292.25 and last traded at GBX 295.53. 926,047,875 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,134% from the average session volume of 41,459,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 295.60.

Get Legal & General Group alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 285 to GBX 270 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a GBX 270 price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Legal & General Group to a "sell" rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 251 to GBX 245 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a GBX 185 price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 353 to GBX 385 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Legal & General Group has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of GBX 276.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 298.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 280.49.

Insider Activity at Legal & General Group

In other news, insider Mark Jordy bought 3,671 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 288 per share, for a total transaction of £10,572.48. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 11,018 shares of company stock worth $3,240,794. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments. The LGRI segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; and longevity insurance products. The LGIM segment offers index fund management; active fixed income funds and liquidity funds; active equity management; solution and liability driven investment; multi-asset funds; corporate pension scheme solutions; and real assets.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Legal & General Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Legal & General Group wasn't on the list.

While Legal & General Group currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Forget Nvidia, Meta, and Google. Here's The New Magnificent Seven. Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets. Get This Free Report