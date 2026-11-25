LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 1,024 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on LPL shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of LG Display in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of LG Display from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LG Display has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Research Report on LPL

LG Display Stock Down 3.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.77.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.32. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,464,736 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $16,121,000 after buying an additional 2,720,791 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LG Display by 22.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,576,563 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $10,551,000 after buying an additional 648,382 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in LG Display by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,484,015 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $10,278,000 after buying an additional 538,092 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LP increased its position in LG Display by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LP now owns 592,123 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 114,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 504,582 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 267,189 shares during the period.

About LG Display

LG Display Co., Ltd. is a South Korean manufacturer of display panels used in televisions, computers, mobile devices, vehicles and commercial products. Its portfolio includes OLED and LCD technologies, with products supplied to electronics makers and other businesses. The company traces its roots to the Goldstar era and began producing TFT-LCD panels in the 1990s. It has since expanded its offerings to include OLED panels for televisions and other devices, as well as display solutions for automotive and information-technology applications.

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