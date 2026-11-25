Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LI - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday. The stock had previously closed at $10.70, but opened at $11.41. Li Auto shares last traded at $11.0280, with a volume of 2,173,210 shares.

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Here's some of the latest news about LI:

Positive Sentiment: Third-quarter adjusted results beat expectations: Li Auto reported a loss of $0.02 per share versus the $0.08 loss analysts expected, while revenue of $4.3 billion topped the $4.05 billion consensus and rose 5.4% year over year. The loss narrowed from $0.36 per share a year earlier. Li Auto Posts Narrower Loss In Q3; Vehicle Sales Up 4.7%

Third-quarter adjusted results beat expectations: Li Auto reported a loss of $0.02 per share versus the $0.08 loss analysts expected, while revenue of $4.3 billion topped the $4.05 billion consensus and rose 5.4% year over year. The loss narrowed from $0.36 per share a year earlier. Neutral Sentiment: CEO statements highlighted the MACH M100 chip and Lianshan battery as technologies intended to strengthen Li Auto’s competitive position; the company sees potential for up to 15% revenue growth in Q4. Li Auto CEO Says MACH M100 Chip, Lianshan Battery Are Reinforcing Competitive Moat

CEO statements highlighted the MACH M100 chip and Lianshan battery as technologies intended to strengthen Li Auto’s competitive position; the company sees potential for up to 15% revenue growth in Q4. Negative Sentiment: Q4 revenue guidance of $4.7 billion–$4.9 billion is below the $5.0 billion analyst consensus, and management expects delivery growth to slow. Li Auto also remains loss-making for a third consecutive quarter. Li Auto Stuck in Red Despite Sales Growth

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LI shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Research downgraded Li Auto from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Li Auto from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Li Auto from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Sunday, September 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $16.28.

View Our Latest Report on Li Auto

Li Auto Trading Up 8.1%

The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 0.40. The firm's 50 day moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Li Auto by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,020,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,392,000 after buying an additional 1,379,608 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Li Auto by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter worth about $347,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 176.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,646 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,239,848 shares of the company's stock worth $25,445,000 after acquiring an additional 970,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company's stock.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc. is a Chinese automaker that designs, develops, manufactures and sells new energy vehicles, with a focus on family-oriented passenger vehicles. Founded in 2015 by entrepreneur Li Xiang, the company is headquartered in Beijing. Li Auto is known for its range-extended electric vehicles, which use an onboard gasoline engine to generate electricity when needed. Its products have included the Li L-series SUVs and the all-electric Li MEGA multi-purpose vehicle, alongside vehicle software and related services.

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