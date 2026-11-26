Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LI - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.46 and traded as high as $11.92. Li Auto shares last traded at $11.88, with a volume of 10,494,539 shares changing hands.

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Key Headlines Impacting Li Auto

These are some of the LI headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Li Auto reported a third-quarter loss of $0.02 per share, narrower than analysts’ expected $0.08 loss. Revenue of $4.3 billion topped the $4.05 billion consensus and rose 5.4% year over year; vehicle deliveries increased 4.7% to 99,964. Earnings results

Li Auto reported a third-quarter loss of $0.02 per share, narrower than analysts’ expected $0.08 loss. Revenue of $4.3 billion topped the $4.05 billion consensus and rose 5.4% year over year; vehicle deliveries increased 4.7% to 99,964. Positive Sentiment: The company also returned to positive free cash flow, a favorable signal for liquidity and operating discipline. Barron's report

The company also returned to positive free cash flow, a favorable signal for liquidity and operating discipline. Negative Sentiment: Fourth-quarter revenue guidance of $4.7 billion–$4.9 billion came in below the roughly $5 billion analyst consensus. Li Auto also expects delivery growth to slow, while its third consecutive quarterly loss underscores ongoing profitability challenges. Company results and guidance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LI shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Li Auto in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Research cut shares of Li Auto from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Li Auto from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Li Auto from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Sunday, September 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $15.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LI

Li Auto Trading Up 11.0%

The firm's 50 day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 0.40.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Li Auto

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LI. Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Li Auto in the second quarter worth about $57,833,177. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Li Auto by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,020,450 shares of the company's stock worth $68,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,608 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Li Auto by 76.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,239,848 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,445,000 after buying an additional 970,197 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 192,668 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 118,733 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Li Auto in the third quarter worth about $1,315,000. 9.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc. is a Chinese automaker that designs, develops, manufactures and sells new energy vehicles, with a focus on family-oriented passenger vehicles. Founded in 2015 by entrepreneur Li Xiang, the company is headquartered in Beijing. Li Auto is known for its range-extended electric vehicles, which use an onboard gasoline engine to generate electricity when needed. Its products have included the Li L-series SUVs and the all-electric Li MEGA multi-purpose vehicle, alongside vehicle software and related services.

Further Reading

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