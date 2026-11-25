Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $11.6150. Approximately 194,979 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,310,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Liberty Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Liberty Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $25.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Stock Up 4.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average of $23.77.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company's revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This is a positive change from Liberty Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Liberty Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Ryan Gosney bought 3,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 236,327 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,544,905. The trade was a 1.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 6,666 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $132,253.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 760,379 shares in the company, valued at $15,085,919.36. The trade was a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 42,500 shares of company stock worth $645,550 and sold 16,665 shares worth $315,268. Insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 2,208.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 36.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 1,397.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 986.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the company's stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company's stock.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc. is a Denver-based oilfield services company that supports onshore oil and natural gas producers, primarily in the United States. Founded in 2011 as Liberty Oilfield Services, the company adopted the Liberty Energy name in 2022. Its core business is hydraulic fracturing, a well-completion technique used to extract oil and natural gas. Liberty also provides related services and equipment, including wireline operations, proppant and logistics solutions, and technologies designed to support wellsite operations.

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