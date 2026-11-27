Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock traded as high as $48.62 and last traded at $48.6110, with a volume of 1,280,761 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.81.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays began coverage on Life Time Group in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Life Time Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $56.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LTH

Life Time Group Stock Up 1.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.87.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $893.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.98 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 12.72%. Life Time Group's revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Life Time Group

In other Life Time Group news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 6,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $300,943.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 76,418 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,818.94. This represents a 8.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Parham Javaheri sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total transaction of $4,329,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 183,371 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,821,978.81. The trade was a 32.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,229,458 shares of company stock valued at $103,190,414. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Time Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Life Time Group in the third quarter valued at $3,008,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,717,917 shares of the company's stock valued at $148,271,000 after purchasing an additional 24,032 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Life Time Group in the third quarter valued at $432,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Life Time Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 121,159 shares of the company's stock worth $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 14,520 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. operates health and wellness destinations under the Life Time brand. Its clubs combine fitness facilities with services and amenities focused on health, recreation and community. Members can access cardio and strength-training equipment, group fitness classes, personal training, indoor and outdoor pools, court sports, and programs for children and families. Many locations also offer spa and salon services, nutrition support, and spaces for working or socializing. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota, the company serves members through locations across the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

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