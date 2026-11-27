Liftoff Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFTO - Get Free Report) shot up 13% on Friday. The company traded as high as $26.88 and last traded at $26.88. Approximately 868,967 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 969,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.79.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

LFTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $27.00 target price on Liftoff Mobile in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Liftoff Mobile in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Liftoff Mobile from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Liftoff Mobile from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Liftoff Mobile from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Liftoff Mobile

Liftoff Mobile Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion and a PE ratio of 61.09.

Liftoff Mobile (NASDAQ:LFTO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $237.52 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liftoff Mobile, Inc. will post 1.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Liftoff Mobile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Liftoff Mobile during the second quarter worth $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Liftoff Mobile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Liftoff Mobile during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Liftoff Mobile by 16,336.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,724 shares of the company's stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 19,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liftoff Mobile during the 2nd quarter worth $480,000.

Liftoff Mobile Company Profile

Liftoff Mobile provides marketing and monetization technology for mobile apps. Its platform helps app developers and publishers attract users, promote engagement and generate revenue through in-app advertising. The company's services include user acquisition campaigns, advertising creative tools, audience targeting and optimization, and monetization solutions that connect app publishers with advertisers. Liftoff uses data and machine-learning technology to help clients manage and improve campaign performance across mobile platforms.

Further Reading

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