Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $298.20 and traded as high as $306.29. Lithia Motors shares last traded at $303.50, with a volume of 81,636 shares.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LAD shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $409.00 to $386.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $358.00 to $310.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $382.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $10.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.70 by $0.64. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. Lithia Motors's revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 35.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Lithia Motors's dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Stacy Congdon sold 75 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.73, for a total transaction of $27,804.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at $852,679. The trade was a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lithia Motors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAD. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $696,482,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 15.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 521,302 shares of the company's stock valued at $152,132,000 after buying an additional 68,603 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,988,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $63,015,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 159,363 shares of the company's stock worth $39,796,000 after purchasing an additional 29,308 shares in the last quarter.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc., which also operates under the Lithia & Driveway name, is an automotive retailer that sells new and used cars, trucks and SUVs through a network of dealerships and digital channels. Its online platform, Driveway, supports vehicle shopping and related services. The company's services also include vehicle financing, maintenance and repair, parts sales, and related protection products. Lithia serves customers in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Founded in 1946 as a single dealership in Ashland, Oregon, Lithia has grown through dealership acquisitions and expansion.

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